High school freshman, 14, Chicago's youngest 40th ward Democratic Deputy Committeewoman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At just 14 years old, a North Side high school freshman has made history as the youngest Democratic Deputy Committeewoman of Chicago's 40th Ward."I feel like people see me and they're like 'She's a little young'" said Ana Lopez-Alcantar.Lopez-Alcantar has campaigned for Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.40th Ward Democratic Committeewoman Maggie O'Keefe calls Alcantar an inspiration for future generation voters."Ana found me at the beginning of 2019 when I ran for alderman," said O'Keefe. "So when I decided to run for committeeperson she was one of the first people to come and step up and knock on doors with me again and talk to neighbors."Lopez-Alcantar says adults are often surprised at her interest in politics."They're like 'You're 14?' I'm like yeah there aren't many teenagers that care about politics but here I am standing right in front of you caring about politics and my future," she said.Despite some skeptics, Lopez-Alcantar says she keeps pushing on."I feel like as long as I can go to the table it doesn't really matter what everybody else thinks."