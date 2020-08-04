chicago proud

High school freshman, 14, Chicago's youngest 40th ward Democratic Deputy Committeewoman

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At just 14 years old, a North Side high school freshman has made history as the youngest Democratic Deputy Committeewoman of Chicago's 40th Ward.

"I feel like people see me and they're like 'She's a little young'" said Ana Lopez-Alcantar.

Lopez-Alcantar has campaigned for Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

40th Ward Democratic Committeewoman Maggie O'Keefe calls Alcantar an inspiration for future generation voters.

"Ana found me at the beginning of 2019 when I ran for alderman," said O'Keefe. "So when I decided to run for committeeperson she was one of the first people to come and step up and knock on doors with me again and talk to neighbors."

Lopez-Alcantar says adults are often surprised at her interest in politics.

"They're like 'You're 14?' I'm like yeah there aren't many teenagers that care about politics but here I am standing right in front of you caring about politics and my future," she said.

Despite some skeptics, Lopez-Alcantar says she keeps pushing on.

"I feel like as long as I can go to the table it doesn't really matter what everybody else thinks."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagochicagorecordhistorydemocratsteenchicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago filmmaker creates tribute to cursive
Logan Square front lawn becomes Chicago's new jazz hub
West Town girl, 12, raises money for Belmont Cragin fire victims
Chicago musicians busk on streets to benefit Alzheimer's patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gold Coast shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt: CPD
Chicago Public Schools will start with remote learning: sources
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
Chicago organizers work hard to get immigrant populations counted in census
CFD firefighters accused of removing BLM banner
CHA sends off students with college trunk party
Illinois reports 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Show More
CPD rescue runaway dog on Dan Ryan
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of boy, 9, on Near North Side
22-year-old killed while working at Burger King drive-thru
Indiana reports 836 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News