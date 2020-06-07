Politics

Northwestern historian Kevin Boyle discusses history of protests

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the midst of today's protest and unrest, Northwestern University Professor of American History, Kevin Boyle, discussed the protests of the 1960s.

Boyle shared his insight on what can be learned from the protests of the past.

"It's the most profoundly American of acts, to protest peacefully in this nation," he said.

Boyle is an historian of the twentieth century United States, with a particular interest in modern American social movements.

Boyle is currently working on a book about extremism and repression in the early twentieth century as well as a narrative history of the 1960s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsevanstonchicagoloopblack lives matterprotesthistory
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protests expected Sunday after earlier peaceful rallies; curfew lifted
City restores access to Loop area following peaceful protests; curfew lifted
Man charged with murder, carjacking in police chase that led to fatal Lakeview crash
IDOT worker hurt after vehicle crashes into traffic barrier
'Go home Jacob': Minneapolis mayor booed out of protest | VIDEO
Minneapolis officers charged: Cops have duty to intervene
Pritzker attends west suburban day of action
Show More
Official: Trump demanded 10K troops in Washington on Monday
FBI investigating link between deputy murder, Oakland shooting in May
White officer charged after violent confrontation with black man
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Sunday
Second City CEO steps down amid claims of racism at theater
More TOP STORIES News