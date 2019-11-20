Politics

Oak Lawn village manager charged in hit-and-run retires

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Oak Lawn village manager charged in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Chicago Ridge retired Tuesday.

Larry Deetjen notified the board of trustees of his intention to retire effective Tuesday.

The Chicago Ridge Police Department said Deetjen struck a pedestrian on October 10 in the 10100-block of South Harlem Avenue.

Deetjen was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid, failure to give information after striking a person, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to exercise due caution, Chicago Ridge police said.

Deetjen allegedly told investigators that he left the crash without knowing he struck anyone.
