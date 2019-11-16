Oak Lawn village manager charged in hit-and-run crash that critically injured man

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The village manager of Oak Lawn was charged Friday in a fatal October hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man in the south suburbs.

Larry Deetjen is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid, failure to give information after striking a person, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to exercise due caution, Chicago Ridge police said.

The Chicago Ridge Police Department said Deetjen allegedly struck a pedestrian on October 10 in the 10100 block of South Harlem Ridge. The 48-year-old is still listed in critical condition, police said Friday.

Deetjen allegedly told investigators that he left the crash without knowing he struck anyone.

Deetjen was processed and posted bail. His next court date is scheduled for December 10.
