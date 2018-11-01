WINDY CITY LIVE

Former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza previews new book

Pete Souza, the former White House photographer under President Obama, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about his new book, Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents.

Shade is a portrait in Presidential contrasts, telling the tale of the Obama and Trump administrations through a series of visual juxtapositions.

Anderson's Bookshop is hosting a book signing on Thursday, Nov. 15 at Community Christian Church in Naperville.

For tickets to the event, please visit: https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/event/pete-souza-0

To buy a copy of Pete Souza's new book, please visit:
https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/pete-souza/shade/9780316421829/
