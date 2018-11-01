Pete Souza, the former White House photographer under President Obama, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about his new book, Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents.
Shade is a portrait in Presidential contrasts, telling the tale of the Obama and Trump administrations through a series of visual juxtapositions.
Anderson's Bookshop is hosting a book signing on Thursday, Nov. 15 at Community Christian Church in Naperville.
For tickets to the event, please visit: https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/event/pete-souza-0
To buy a copy of Pete Souza's new book, please visit:
https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/pete-souza/shade/9780316421829/
