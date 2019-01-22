Pritzker signs executive order on women's reproductive rights

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a controversial law Tuesday morning that gives all women, regardless of income, the ability to make their own decisions about their reproductive health.On the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the new governor said he wants to make Illinois the most progressive in the United States for women's reproductive rights.Pritzker signed an executive order Tuesday morning at Planned Parenthood in Chicago's Loop. Lieutenant Governor Julia Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, women's health advocates and sponsors of HB 40 also attended the signing.The bill will give state employees, or women under state health insurance, extended reproductive coverage, including abortions. The governor wants all women - regardless of their employer - to have access to reproductive healthcare."This order will make it clear that state employees receiving government-funded health insurance have the same right to control their bodies, and make their own health care decisions, as everyone else in the state," Pritzker said.Historically, state employees were denied coverage for reproductive healthcare, including abortions. All state insurance plans must be fully compliant by July 1.