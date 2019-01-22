POLITICS

Pritzker signs executive order on women's reproductive rights

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a controversial law Tuesday morning that gives all women, regardless of income, the ability to make their own decisions about their reproductiv

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a controversial law Tuesday morning that gives all women, regardless of income, the ability to make their own decisions about their reproductive health.

On the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the new governor said he wants to make Illinois the most progressive in the United States for women's reproductive rights.

Pritzker signed an executive order Tuesday morning at Planned Parenthood in Chicago's Loop. Lieutenant Governor Julia Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, women's health advocates and sponsors of HB 40 also attended the signing.

The bill will give state employees, or women under state health insurance, extended reproductive coverage, including abortions. The governor wants all women - regardless of their employer - to have access to reproductive healthcare.

"This order will make it clear that state employees receiving government-funded health insurance have the same right to control their bodies, and make their own health care decisions, as everyone else in the state," Pritzker said.

Historically, state employees were denied coverage for reproductive healthcare, including abortions. All state insurance plans must be fully compliant by July 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsabortionhealth carebirth controljb pritzkerexecutive orderChicagoIllinoisLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Dorothy Brown removed from Chicago mayoral ballot
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to implement transgender restrictions in military
Trump's proposal to break budget deadlock falls flat
Race, politics, police reform highlight Chicago mayoral forum
More Politics
Top Stories
Orland Park mall shooting: Police identify suspected gunman
LIVE RADAR: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chicago area
Chris Brown, 2 others arrested for aggravated rape
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Dorothy Brown removed from Chicago mayoral ballot
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after closing
Show More
Missing Chili's waitress and mom of 7-year-old found dead
Cook County deputy killed in Mt. Greenwood crash
Mom's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in home
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday
More News