'Fix the FOID Act' aims to strengthen Firearm Owners Identification card system

New legislation called the "Fix the FOID Act" (HB 96) is designed to strengthen the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card system.
On Feb. 15, five employees were killed in a workplace shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora. The gunman was able to obtain a FOID card and buy the gun he used in the shooting despite having a prior felony conviction.
The proposed bill would help ensure that people with a violent criminal history, who are prohibited from gun possession, cannot evade the law and arm themselves.
"CPD strongly supports a true universal background check that is enforced throughout the entire state of Illinois, which would require all private sales to go through a federal firearms licensee, including a real-time national background check on the buyer," Johnson said.
HB 96 is sponsored by the Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee and the Illinois Gun Violence Prevention Coalition.