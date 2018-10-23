ELECTION 2018

Rauner ad stirs controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a new controversial ad in the race for governor. It's getting attention and criticism for what it doesn't say.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
There's a new controversial ad in the race for governor. It's getting attention and criticism for what it doesn't say.

"Repeat after me, I Mike Madigan, take you JB Pritzker as my unlawful partner in destruction," the ad begins. Titled "Unholy Union" it shows a mock mock marriage ceremony that seeks to portray Illinois' future under JB Pritzker and powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan as bleak with higher taxes and more corruption, a common theme of the Rauner campaign.

"By the power vested in me I now pronounce Illinois (bleep'd)" the actor says, his lips clearly mouthing the f-word.

"Look, Bruce Rauner is desperate with fourteen days left in the campaign, he' s willing to say anything, do anything to try to win re-election," said JB Pritzker.

Rauner was unapologetic.

"I can say very clearly that Pritzker in office with Madigan, the people of Illinois are abused, or screwed to use that word, I'll use that word," Governor Bruce Rauner said.

Equality Illinois said the governor should be ashamed of the ad.

"We are deeply disappointed by Gov. Rauner's new campaign ad that mocks marriage equality by tying two of his opponents together in a parody wedding," the LGBTQ advocacy group said in a statement.

"This commercial that he put out, which I think is offensive to many people, is just an extension of the kind of terrible campaign that he has run and an extension of the fact that he likes to bad mouth the state and is on the attack," Pritzker said.

But Rauner, who has officiated gay marriages himself, said the ad had nothing to do with that.

"That ad is about corruption and self-dealing and a broken political machine that Madigan runs and that Pritzker funds," Rauner said.

A campaign spokesman said the ad will begin running state-wide soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsBruce Rauneradvertisingcommercial adjb pritzkerelection 2018Illinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Race between Roskam, Casten close in final weeks of campaign
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Governor Rauner discusses home stretch of campaign
Early voting locations expanded Monday, large turnout expected
More election 2018
POLITICS
Evanston weighs budget cuts that would eliminate police, fire positions
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Race between Roskam, Casten close in final weeks of campaign
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
More Politics
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
20 soccer fans injured when escalator collapses
Evanston weighs budget cuts that would eliminate police, fire positions
Drunk driver charged in death of retired CFD commander, wife
Race between Roskam, Casten close in final weeks of campaign
Rapper Jon James killed in botched airplane stunt
Show More
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
$3.5M grant announced for Chicago's most promising young musicians
Chance the Rapper, Kanye West appear at mayoral campaign event
Chicago Blackhawks raffle: Win a classic car restored by Corey Crawford
More News