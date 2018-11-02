ELECTION 2018

Republicans call for Susana Mendoza to drop out of comptroller race after mayoral ad leaks

Illinois Republicans are calling for Comptroller Susana Mendoza to drop her re-election bid after video of a Mendoza for Mayor commercial was leaked.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The leak came four days before the 2018 midterm election.

Mendoza's campaign said she was only preparing for a possible run for Chicago mayor with the video, and the man who made it came to her defense.

"When we were filming Susana for her comptroller reelect, I suggested, because I don't think there's any secret that she'd been thinking about the mayoral race, hadn't made up her mind, that we record some lines," said Eric Adelstein, Mendoza Political Consultant. "If, in fact, she made the decision after the election to run. That we'd have them in the can and could go."

The Illinois Republican Party called Mendoza a liar and claimed she's been misleading the people of Illinois.

"She should immediately drop of the ballot for Comptroller," they said in a statement.


Mendoza is facing Republican Darlene Senger in the election

Mendoza has hinted she will run for mayor if JB Pritzker wins the Illinois gubernatorial race, but will stay on as Comptroller if Gov. Bruce Rauner is re-elected, in order serve as a check on his power.

"I am fully focused on this election for comptroller and there's four more days, full focus, that's what we've been talking about from the beginning, and 27 I will tell you this, we can talk about the mayor's race after this election's over," Mendoza said Friday.

Sanger has been highly critical of Mendoza for flirting with the idea of running for mayor.
