POLITICS

Ricketts family, owners of Chicago Cubs, feud with Alderman Tom Tunney

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) is being targeted by the Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) is being targeted the billionaire Ricketts family for ouster, but he said he's not backing down.

The Ricketts family owns the Chicago Cubs, the largest business in the ward, and has contributed heavily to a neighborhood organization that is mailing negative campaign literature about Tunney. Several pieces suggest he is allied with unpopular assessor Joe Berrios.

The Ricketts family has made no secret of the fact that they would like to see a new alderman.

In a statement, a Ricketts spokesperson said: "Anything that the Ricketts family has done in the ward, including activities and attractions, has been done over the protests of Alderman Tunney."

Development continues around Wrigley Field, the second-oldest ballpark in the country, with new hotels, restaurants, entertainment and shopping -- much of it owned or controlled by the Ricketts family.

"I love the Cubs but I love my neighborhood more. ... I think they would like a rubber-stamp alderman that does whatever they need," said Tunney.

Tunney was appointed alderman 16 years ago - long before the Ricketts bought the team. He said he's never had a serious challenger for re-election, until now.

Several candidates are planning to run against Tunney in March.

"That's really not good that our current alderman is not getting along with the biggest business owner in the ward," said candidate Elizabeth Shydlowski, who adds that she would work with the Ricketts family.

Candidate Austin Baidas said he has received no money from the Ricketts.

"I wanna be the alderman for the neighborhood," said Baidas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsChicago Cubswrigley fielddevelopmentchicago city councilelectionChicagoWrigleyvilleLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
George HW Bush remembered for signing ADA into law
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
George W Bush gives emotional eulogy at father's funeral
Alderman Willie Cochran talks about corruption case, his rejected plea deal
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George HW Bush remembered for signing ADA into law
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Ousted CPS principal speaks out about dismissal
Alderman Willie Cochran talks about corruption case, his rejected plea deal
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Chicago police: Teen boy, 13, missing from Back of the Yards neighborhood
Chicago area sees a drop in gas prices
Timuel Black, Chicago historian and decorated WWII veteran, turns 100
More News