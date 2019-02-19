POLITICS

Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid

Bernie Sanders announces presidential bid

Sen. Bernie Sanders is throwing his hat in for the presidency for the second time.

Sanders announced his presidential bid in a campaign video saying, "I'm asking you today to become part of an unprecedented grassroots campaign of one million active volunteers in every state in our country."

In the video, Sanders also called President Donald Trump the "most dangerous president in modern American history."

He said his campaign isn't only about defeating President Trump but also about "transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice."

The Vermont senator was a 2016 presidential contender and emerged as one of the early favorites in the opening phase of the 2020 campaign.

The list of Democratic candidates for president has been quickly growing.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar kicked off her campaign on Feb. 10 in Minneapolis.
Click here for a list of others running for president in 2020.

Contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination: VIDEOS (1 of 8)

What to know about Amy Klobuchar

In 2006, Amy Klobuchar became the first woman to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate.

