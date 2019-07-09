San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer announces 2020 presidential run

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer has announced he's running for president in the 2020 election.
Back in January, Steyer said he would not run for the Democratic nomination, but he has reconsidered. He held a private conference call last week to share the news, Politico reported.
Steyer has been a vocal opponent of President Trump's policies. He's pumped millions into a campaign to impeach him.
