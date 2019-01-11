POLITICS

Sheriff removed after bungled response to Florida high school mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff removed for response to Florida high school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
New Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved swiftly to remove the sheriff whose office was dogged for its response to last year's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended Friday as part of DeSantis' overall sweep to hold "government officials accountable."

Israel was targeted for removal from his position after some victims' parents pushed for it.

Following the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead, then-candidate DeSantis told supporters he'd suspend Israel but retreated in later appearances.

Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected officials for criminal activity, misfeasance, incompetence or neglect of duty.

The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported recently that Israel told his staff he expected to be removed.

There were reportedly several red flags prior to the massacre pointing to the accused gunman in the case. The sheriff's office was criticized for the lack of action it took regarding them.

In addition, one of Israel's deputies resigned in disgrace for failing to engage the suspect.

Read the full letter ordering Israel's suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootingfloridau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Government Shutdown 2019: TSA officer sells 'Shutdown Sweets' to make ends meet
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Laquan McDonald family responds to Preckwinkle ad
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Toddler killed, parents injured in Lower Wacker crash
City to inspect R. Kelly's Near West Side music studio
Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity features food from the city's best
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers begin
911 audio shows panic after comatose woman gave birth
Laquan McDonald family responds to Preckwinkle ad
Woman suspected of killing manicurist arrested
Show More
Woman cannot hear men's voices due to rare hearing disorder
Freight train derails; Metra SWS delayed
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
'Bird Box Challenge': Teen crashes while blindfolded
More News