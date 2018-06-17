A neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side is getting a new alderman.Mayor Rahm Emanuel tapped State Representative Silvana Tabares to become the new 23rd Ward alderman.The City Council is expected to make the appointment official later this month."As the only daughter of a single mother growing up on the southwest side of Chicago, I know how important a strong neighborhood is for our young people and families, and as a state representative, I have sought to protect working families and the neighborhoods they call home," said Tabares. "It is an honor to continue this work as the 23rd Ward Alderman, a role in which I will continue to fight for strong schools, safe streets and good jobs."Tabares spent the past five years as a state representative. She's replacing Mike Zalewski, who retired last month.