STATE OF THE UNION

State of the Union guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Judah Samet, who survived Holocaust and Pittsburgh shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of Congress sang happy birthday to Judah Samet, 81, during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON --
During Tuesday night's State of the Union address, a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivor was honored with a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Guests in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber broke into song after President Donald Trump recognized Judah Samet, who arrived at the Tree of Life synagogue just as the gunfire broke out last fall, and noted that Samet was celebrating his 81st birthday.

Applause followed as Samet smiled and waved to the crowd. Singing ensued as Trump was about to continue with his prepared remarks; the president smiled and made a conducting motion with his hands while guests sang.

"Thank you!" Samet shouted into the chamber after the song. Trump joked to Samet that lawmakers "wouldn't do that for me."

Samet's family also escaped Nazi concentration camps seven decades ago, Trump said. The president also recognized a second Holocaust survivor, Joshua Kaufman, who was liberated from the Dachau concentration camp by American forces.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspittsburgh synagogue shootingu.s. & worldwashington d.c.birthdayPresident Donald Trumpstate of the union
STATE OF THE UNION
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
More state of the union
POLITICS
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE TRACK: Ice Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area
BMW Car Fires: More fires reported in parked cars while engines off
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning until 6 AM
The role of the designated survivor
Willowbrook residents call for Sterigenics shutdown after latest tests
Show More
Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
Ald. Ed Burke accused of electioneering during midterm election
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
More News