Thousands of people in Chicago and across the country marched Sunday in opposition to abortion as part of the annual March for Life.In Chicago, thousands of counter-protesters also showed up.Anti-abortion demonstrators gathered in Federal Plaza in Chicago."These babies need protection. They are the only citizens of the United States that have no rights whatsoever. Their lives are taken," said demonstrator Denise Valient.The rally featured several speakers who hit on this year's theme, "Unique from Day One.""There is nothing more important that protecting life," said U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, a Democrat representing llinois's 3rd congressional district."We are taking another step to ensure that all human life is safe and everyone's part in the human family is expected," said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich.Those who support abortion rights held a counter demonstration."There is this movement of people assuming that abortion is us not caring about kids when at the same time these same people don't support abortion don't support actually caring for kids that are already alive," said Allie Zindl, a supports pro abortion rights.