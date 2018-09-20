Toni Preckwinkle, Gery Chico join Chicago mayoral race

Two political veterans are the latest candidates to join the crowded race for Mayor of Chicago.Toni Preckwinkle and Gery Chico announced their candidacies Thursday.Preckwinkle is Cook County Board president and Chico served as Mayor Richard M. Daley's chief of staff.Preckwinkle, 71, made the announcement at the Chicago Lake Shore Hotel, the same hotel where former President Barack Obama first announced his 1996 state Senate bid. The room was full of supporters as she spoke."For too long, the history of this city, of this office, has been shaped by a focus on downtown rather than its surrounding neighborhoods. To be clear, I am not anti-downtown, I'm anti-only-downtown," Preckwinkle said.She is up for re-election as board president in November and is also chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party. She said she is running for mayor because "she can" and because "it's necessary."The Hyde Park politician and former high school history teacher made several negative references to Rahm Emanuel's policies, although she did not refer to him by name.Meanwhile, Chico touted his long political career. He has held several jobs under Daley, including president of Chicago Public Schools, chair of the City Colleges of Chicago and president of the Chicago Park District, and said his strength lies in his experience."People want results. I don't think they care so much about who you worked for and who is by your side. They want to know that you as an individual can offer them a vision for what the city could be. I'm very optimistic for the city," Chico said.With Thursday's announcements, 17 people have announced their intentions of running for the office. There is another big name that may enter the game, and that is Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.The election is Feb. 26, 2019 and candidates can't file their paperwork with the Chicago Board of Elections until Nov. 19. The deadline to gather the required 12,500 signatures to run is Nov. 26.