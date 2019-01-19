GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Trump government shutdown announcement: Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse Saturday, offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall. But Democrats dismissed the offer as non-starter, calling on Trump to re-open the government first.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was offering a "commonsense compromise both parties should embrace."
EMBED More News Videos

The first tangible signs of movement may be emerging in the impasse that has shut down the government for weeks: President Donald Trump is promising a "major announcement" about th



In advance of Trump's remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the expected proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown was "a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable." The California Democrat said Trump's expected offer was "not a good-faith effort" to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.

RELATED: Freebies, deals for federal workers during shutdown

Trump said he would extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, as well as for those with temporary protected status after fleeing countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

Democrats criticized the expected proposal because it didn't seem to be a permanent solution for those immigrants and because it includes money for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party strongly opposes. Democrats also want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder wallWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: LIVE RADAR: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches; lake effect snow to bring more
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Plane skids of runway at O'Hare
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
21 horses and a dog found dead on North Carolina property
Show More
Vehicle shot up near Oakland; woman injured by shattered glass
Inmate accidentally released from Kankakee prison
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
More News