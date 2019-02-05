POLITICS

Pres. Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

EMBED </>More Videos

From "Little Rocket Man" to an apparent thawing of relations, here's a look back at major milestones in the United States' relationship with North Korea since President Trump took office. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump will hold a two-day summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam to try to convince him to give up his nuclear weapons program.

The announcement was made in Trump's prepared remarks the White House released for his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

Trump has said that his outreach to Kim and their first meeting last June in Singapore opened a path to peace. But there is not yet a concrete plan for how denuclearization could be implemented.

U.S. intelligence chiefs believe there is little likelihood Kim will voluntarily give up his nuclear weapons or missiles capable of carrying them. Private analysts reviewing commercial satellite imagery have assessed that the North is still developing nuclear and missile technology despite suspending tests.
RELATED: Here's what you need to know about Trump's North Korean summit
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpkim jong unu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
The role of the designated survivor
Some women Democrats wear white to SOTU
Ald. Ed Burke accused of electioneering during midterm election
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday evening
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Some women Democrats wear white to SOTU
Ald. Ed Burke accused of electioneering during midterm election
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
Mysterious Chicago police angle deepens in deadly Yorba Linda plane crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning in effect overnight
Joe Ricketts under fire for controversial emails
Show More
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Mokena street signs defaced with swastikas - again
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
More News