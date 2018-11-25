POLITICS

US Customs and Border Protection shuts down San Ysidro, California, border crossing

EMBED </>More Videos

Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing between Tijuana and California. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

CNN
TIJUANA, Mexico --
US Customs and Border Protection has closed road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the largest land border crossings between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

The closures come as around 500 migrants overwhelmed federal and local Mexican police blockades and rushed toward the US border near Tijuana, Mexico.

The crowds are made up of men, women and a lot of children, said CNN stringer Alfredo Alvarez, who is in the crowd.

Because the regular border crossings were closed, the migrants headed for the cargo area where the railroad crosses, Alvarez said.



The migrants appeared to be meters from the US border wall, he said. He could not see from his position if the migrants had managed to get across the actual border.

The agency said it has deployed extra personnel to the border crossing due to multiple planned demonstrations on both sides of the border.

"The additional personnel, which included CBP officers, US Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine agents, were recently deployed to the San Diego area from various areas around the country in preparation for the potential arrival of the caravan in Tijuana."
The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsICEborder patrolmexicou.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpCalifornia
POLITICS
Chicagoan, ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos loses bid to stall prison sentence
Incoming Mexican government denies it had deal to host US asylum-seekers
25th Ward Alderman Daniel Solis to retire after 23 years
Trump administration asks SCOTUS to take up military transgender ban
More Politics
Top Stories
Blizzard Warning issued for Chicago area starting at 6 PM
3 sought for sexual assault, armed break-in at West Englewood home
Woman shot in Sauk Village ID'd
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits western Iran; 200 injured
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicagoan, ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos loses bid to stall prison sentence
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
15 year old shot on sidewalk in Fernwood
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Show More
Driver hits Cook County Sheriff's deputy car on I-290
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County, California
Security guard killed by police laid to rest
More News