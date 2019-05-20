WATCH LIVE: Inauguration of Lori Lightfoot as mayor of Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5308627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> History will be made in Chicago Monday when Lori Lightfoot is sworn-in as the city's next mayor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- History will be made in Chicago Monday when Lori Lightfoot is sworn-in as the city's next mayor.Lightfoot and her family attended services at a Northwest Side church on Sunday. It was her last public appearance before Monday's inauguration.Lori Lightfoot's family flew in from all over the country to be here for Monday's inauguration. It's not just family and friends that will be here, but a host of dignitaries, including outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Senator Dick Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth.When Lori Lightfoot is sworn-in, she'll make history as Chicago's first African-American female mayor and the city's first openly-gay mayor.Thousands of people are expected to fill the Wintrust Arena in the South Loop. The event is free, but you must have already registered on Lightfoot's website for a ticket.The doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 10. The official swearing-in of Lightfoot and other city officials begins at 10:30 a.m. and the program is expected to end at 11:45 a.m. Then, from 2-4 p.m., there will be a public open house at City Hall.When Lightfoot officially succeeds Rahm Emanuel as the city's 56th Mayor, she'll inherit a new City Council, and she says it won't be business as usual."I am going to make good on the promises that we made during the course of the campaign about opening up city government and getting rid of all the vestiges of the machine," Lightfoot said.She's expected to hit the ground running, and political analyst Laura Washington says she'll face a variety of challenges."She's got a $700 million budget gap to fill, she has got contract negotiations with police, fire and the teachers union and summer is coming, she has to worry about street crime and violence and she doesn't have a lot of time to organize any of that," Washington said.Lori Lighfoot will officially take over the city at noon.Lightfoot will sign her first executive order Monday afternoon, laying out the process to end aldermanic prerogative. That will limit some of the power aldermen had in their wards over licensing and permits.You can watch live coverage of Monday's historic inauguration beginning at 10 a.m. on ABC 7. You can also watch it live on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.