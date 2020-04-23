coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago; Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announces COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force: WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will speak at a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce Chicago's new COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force.

The announcement will be made at 1 p.m. at the Chicago Water Tower.

The announcement comes one day after a virtual City Council meeting that became contentious at times.

Mayor Lightfoot accused a small group of aldermen of "grandstanding" after a decision on emergency powers was pushed back to a later date.

