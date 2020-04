Coronavirus Chicago; Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announces COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force: WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will speak at a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce Chicago's new COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force.The announcement will be made at 1 p.m. at the Chicago Water Tower.The announcement comes one day after a virtual City Council meeting that became contentious at times. Mayor Lightfoot accused a small group of aldermen of "grandstanding" after a decision on emergency powers was pushed back to a later date.