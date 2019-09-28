Weekend Watch: Federal agents raid Lyons Village Hall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
This week, the FBI confirmed to ABC 7 agents raided McCook Village Hall and conducted a raid in the village of Lyons about a mile away, and were present at the Village of Summit offices.
Locations in Summit are also on their radar.
David Greising, with the watchdog group Better Government Association, stopped by ABC7 Chicago to take a closer look at the issues.
