better government association

Weekend Watch: Federal agents raid Lyons Village Hall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

This week, the FBI confirmed to ABC 7 agents raided McCook Village Hall and conducted a raid in the village of Lyons about a mile away, and were present at the Village of Summit offices.

Locations in Summit are also on their radar.

David Greising, with the watchdog group Better Government Association, stopped by ABC7 Chicago to take a closer look at the issues.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmccooklyonssummitbetter government associationfbiraid
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Duckworth/Trump California homelessness
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Rep. Sean Casten's statement on climate change
Weekend Watch: Property Tax Relief Task Force
Weekend Watch: Congressman Adam Kinzinger's statement on gun control
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain, flooding continue Saturday morning
VIDEO: 3 women fight in I-57 road rage incident on South Side
Child found alone in West Side alley
Corrections employee charged with sexual misconduct
Boy, 9, missing from West Pullman
CTA Blue Line service temporarily suspended for 9 days
'High risk' woman missing from Back of the Yards: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool with a few showers Saturday
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
BraveHearts holds 20 mile horseride for veterans through Chicago
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Baby, 2 men injured in South Side shooting, police say
More TOP STORIES News