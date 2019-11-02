Politics

Weekend Watch: Impact of Illinois' pension debt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Illinois is running in a shortfall in the state's major pensions and its impacting communities and residents all across the state.

So what's the solution? Is a financial rescue in order from the federal government?

Jared Rutecki with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issues.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
Related topics:
politicschicagobetter government associationpensions
