Weekend Watch: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago's fiscal outlook

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
One of the biggest challenges Mayor Lori Lightfoot will face is Chicago's financial troubles. That includes billions of dollars in unfunded pension liabilities. Many Chicagoans question how she'll handle this issue.
News broke Friday that U.S. Federal Agents recently executed a search warrant on the Southwest Side home of a retired Chicago Alderman.
Sources said they were seeking records regarding Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
David Greising, of the Better Government Association, stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issues.
