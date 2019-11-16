better government association

Weekend Watch: Springfield insider continued to receive paychecks after retirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

An investigation by the Better Government Association found former Springfield lobbyist Michael McClain, and confidant of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, continued to receive big paychecks even after he retired.

These revelations came to light after the FBI raided the downstate home of a Comed Lobbyist.

Many are questioning how this happened.

David Kidwell of the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to discuss this issue.

For more articles from The Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbetter government associationpoliticsretirement
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Impact of Illinois' pension debt
Weekend Watch: Taxing retirement income
Weekend Watch: Duckworth/Trump California homelessness
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Rep. Sean Casten's statement on climate change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase; SUV tied to fatal shooting
Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards, police say
Oak Lawn village manager charged in crash that critically injured man
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
Kanye West performs secret show inside Texas jail
5 men charged in shooting at South Jersey high school football game
Show More
Will Colin Kaepernick make his NFL comeback?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as frigid Saturday
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
CTU members approve CPS contract deal
More TOP STORIES News