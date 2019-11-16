Weekend Watch: Springfield insider continued to receive paychecks after retirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.An investigation by the Better Government Association found former Springfield lobbyist Michael McClain, and confidant of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, continued to receive big paychecks even after he retired.These revelations came to light after the FBI raided the downstate home of a Comed Lobbyist.Many are questioning how this happened.David Kidwell of the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to discuss this issue.For more articles from The Better Government Association, visit www.bettergov.org.