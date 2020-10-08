Willie Wilson, U.S. Senate and former Chicago mayoral candidate, tests positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Willie Wilson, a Chicago businessman who previously ran for mayor of Chicago and is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokesman said Thursday morning.Wilson, who is 72, was tested Monday morning, and his results came back positive Wednesday.Wilson said he was in Danville, Illinois, over the weekend and began feeling sick Sunday night.He is home self-isolating and checking in regularly with his doctor. He said he has mild symptoms and is suspending all in-person campaigning for the next 10 days.Wilson is running against incumbent Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat; Mark Curran Jr., a Republican; David Black, a Green Party member; and Danny Malouf, a Libertarian, in the 2020 November election.Wilson is running as a member of the "Willie Wilson Party" and has also run for president in the past.