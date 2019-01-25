Willie Wilson is a 50-year resident of Chicago, having moved to the city in 1965. He was one of the first black owners of a McDonald's restaurant.Willie Wilson is the recipient of a Doctor of Divinity degree from Mt. Carmel Theological Seminary, a Doctor of Humane Letters from Chicago Baptist Institute International, Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism from Swisher Bible College and a Doctorate in Humanitarianism from Denver Institute of Urban Studies and Adult College.Wilson is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, recording artist and was a first-time politician when he earned 11 percent of the votes in the 2015 Chicago mayoral election.