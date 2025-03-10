1 charged in stabbing of man on CTA Red Line train, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was charged in the stabbing of another man on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. on a train at the Cermak station.

A 31-year-old man suffered an injury to his arm and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Policer said David Davis, 31, of Freeport, Illinois has been charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery of a transit employee, attempted armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance