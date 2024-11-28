1 in custody after stolen car police chase in Philadelphia; 2 other suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA -- One person was taken into custody after a stolen car chase ended in Spring Garden on Wednesday morning. Two other suspects are still being sought.

Police said it all started around 11 a.m. in Philadelphia's Summersale section after a neighbor noticed a suspicious vehicle. The car was gone by the time officers arrived, but it was quickly spotted nearby.

This sparked the chase that began on I-95 NB, leading onto the Vine Street Expressway WB before the driver turned back at one point to head east on the expressway.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the silver sedan sped down the Vine Street Expressway.

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver and at least two other suspects after a chase that ended in Spring Garden Wednesday morning.

The driver weaved in and out of traffic and barely missed several pedestrians attempting to cross the street.

Officials said a police vehicle was also struck at some time during this incident.

The car then took an exit. The driver then stopped the car, where all the occupants got out and took off running.

Police were able to arrest one suspect after swarming a parking garage, but the search continues for two others.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

