1 fatally struck by Metra UP-North train in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed after being struck by a Metra Union-Pacific North Line in Evanston Monday night, Evanston's fire chief said.

The chief said the person was pinned under the train at the Davis Street Station and it is unclear what led up to the incident.

The train was heading to Kenosha and another train was brought in for passengers. Metra police are investigating.

Metra trains were running on schedule Tuesday morning.