1 injured after jumping to escape West Side fire, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 6, 2025 10:40AM
Chicago police said a person was injured after jumping to escape a fire on the West Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was injured after jumping to escape a fire on the West Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The fire broke out at about 1:49 a.m. in the 600-block of North Springfield Avenue.

Police said one male resident jumped from the second floor of the building and injured his ankle. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Nine other residents made it out of the two-story building safely.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and no other injuries were reported. It is not known what caused the fire.

