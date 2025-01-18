1 injured in reported shooting at Hobart Burlington Coat Factory; no active threat: police | LIVE

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was injured inside a Burlington Coat Factory store in northwest Indiana Friday night in a reported shooting, Hobart police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the store, located at 2020 East Lincoln Hwy., about 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one injured person, police said.

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim's condition was not immediately released.

Police said there is not an active threat in the area, but the public is asked to avoid it due to a significant police presence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the incident.

