1 killed in crash involving Indiana Department of Transportation vehicle in Gary: police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead after a driver crashed into an Indiana Department of Transportation vehicle on Friday morning, officials said.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80/Interstate 94 near Grant Street in Gary.

A Hoosier Helper vehicle, part of a good Samaritan program offered by INDOT to assist stranded motorists on Indiana interstates, was on the right side of the interstate, helping someone.

ISP said that's when another vehicle struck the Hoosier Helper vehicle. The INDOT vehicle and the motorist appear to be OK.

However, ISP confirmed that at least one other person died in the crash.

The two right lanes on eastbound I-80/94 are blocked.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.