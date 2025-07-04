24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed in NW Side crash, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 4, 2025 10:45AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:10 a.m. Cumberland Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a white vehicle driven by a man between 40-49 years old was traveling west on Belmont Avenue when he disregarded a traffic signal and hit a blue SUV traveling southbound on Cumberland Avenue.

The man driving the white vehicle was transported to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the blue SUV was not injured and declined medical attention.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW