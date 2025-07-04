1 killed in NW Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:10 a.m. Cumberland Avenue.

Police said a white vehicle driven by a man between 40-49 years old was traveling west on Belmont Avenue when he disregarded a traffic signal and hit a blue SUV traveling southbound on Cumberland Avenue.

The man driving the white vehicle was transported to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the blue SUV was not injured and declined medical attention.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

