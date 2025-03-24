1 killed, 1 critically injured in West Lawn crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a crash in the West Lawn neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:35 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said a black sedan and a silver sedan were both driving northbound when the silver sedan was attempting to change lanes and made contact with the black sedan.

The 22-year-old man driving the black sedan lost control and struck a light pole, police said.

The man and a woman were both ejected from the vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger in the silver sedan were not injured, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

