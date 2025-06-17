24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed in fiery Hammond crash after police pursuit on I-80/94

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 9:39AM
1 killed in fiery Hammond crash after police pursuit
Indiana State Police said a person was killed in a fiery crash after a police pursuit on I-80/94 in Hammond Monday night.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a fiery crash after a police pursuit in Hammond Monday night, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred near the Cline Avenue exit of I-80/94.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Indiana State Police said Munster police attempted to pull the vehicle over when the suspect fled and there was a pursuit.

The car eventually left the roadway and crashed, causing the vehicle to catch fire, police said.

The only occupant in the vehicle was killed, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW