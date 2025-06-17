1 killed in fiery Hammond crash after police pursuit on I-80/94

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a fiery crash after a police pursuit in Hammond Monday night, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred near the Cline Avenue exit of I-80/94.

Indiana State Police said Munster police attempted to pull the vehicle over when the suspect fled and there was a pursuit.

The car eventually left the roadway and crashed, causing the vehicle to catch fire, police said.

The only occupant in the vehicle was killed, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

