1 released from custody as Stone Park police investigate shooting of woman at Mansion Nightclub:

Zulma Daniela Calderon Pacheco was shot and killed by a security guard when a fight broke out at Mansion Live Nightclub in Stone Park, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard taken into custody after a woman was shot and killed at a nightclub in Stone Park Saturday night has been released, police said.

Family members spoke with ABC7 and said 21-year-old Zulma Daniela Calderon Pacheco was killed when a security guard fired a shot while trying to break up a fight.

The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

The death happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Mansion Live Nightclub, 3801 W. Lake St., in Stone Park, officials said.

A fight broke out at the nightclub around 1:39 a.m., Stone Park police said. A security guard fired one shot during the incident, striking a 21-year-old woman who was a Chicago resident.

"During the fight a security guard pulled out a gun and fired once which tragically struck and killed a 21 year old female from Chicago," a statement from Stone Park police read in part.

My mom was shaking and I was scared, and she told my uncle my sister got shot. Melannie Calderon, 15-year-old sister of victim

The woman was pronounced dead at the nightclub after she sustained a gunshot wound to the face, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. The death was classified as a homicide.

Her family identified her Sunday as Zulma Daniela Calderon Pacheco.

Stone Park police said a security guard taken into custody after the shooting was released from custody Sunday night pending further investigation.

The family said she went out to dance and have a good time with her boyfriend Friday night. Unfortunately, she did not make it home.

The victim's mother, Fabiola Pacheco, is trying to make sense of the tragedy. The victim was the oldest of five children.

The family shared videos with ABC7 that Calderon Pacheco recorded on her cellphone, showing her having a good time with her boyfriend and cousins at Mansion Live. Hours later, they got word that something was wrong.

"My mom came in and she told me to get up because something had happened," said Melannie Calderon, the 15-year-old sister of the victim. "My mom was shaking and I was scared, and she told my uncle my sister got shot."

Videos on social media showed a fight taking place at the club, and then a man in a black shirt appears pull out a gun in the crowd.

Fabiola Pacheco said it is tough to watch the videos circulating online because she recognized her daughter standing behind her boyfriend, and noticed when she fell to ground.

The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

Mansion Live shared the following statement Saturday evening:

"We are heartbroken by the incident that took place at Mansion Live last night. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy, and we are doing all we can to support local authorities as they navigate this difficult time. In honor of our community and to allow space for healing, we will be closed tonight, Saturday, March 8. If you purchased tickets for tonight's event, please know that refunds will be processed automatically. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we come together to support one another."

In September 2020, a 22-year-old Chicago man was killed in a another shooting at the nightclub.

Stone Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate Saturday's shooting.

No further information was immediately available.