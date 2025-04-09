1-year-old boy among 4 injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A one-year-old boy was among four people injured in a crash in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:29 p.m. in the 7100-block of South State Street.

Police said a silver sedan was driving westbound on 71st Street when it disregarded a red light and struck a black Jeep that was going northbound on State Street.

The 22-year-old man driving the silver sedan was transported to a hospital for observation and his passenger, a 22-year-old man, suffered a punctured lung and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Jeep declined medical attention while a 22-year-old woman who was a passenger suffered multiple injuries and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A one-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Jeep was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police said a man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered on the scene. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating and charges are pending, police said.

