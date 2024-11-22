Texas deputy constable and daughter killed in fiery crash on Houston freeway

Katherine Hutson was an 18-year veteran of Harris County Precinct 5 and was working an extra job at the time of the crash.

HOUSTON -- A Texas deputy constable and her daughter were killed in a fiery crash on I-10 Katy Freeway early Friday morning, Houston police said.

Constable Ted Heap identified the Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable as 46-year-old Katherine Hutson. Her daughter, believed to be between 8 to 10 years old, was named Kacey.

All westbound lanes of the freeway at the IH-610 West Loop were shut down for eight hours. The road reopened at about 11 a.m.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 3:07 a.m. Police said a Mazda crashed into Hutson's car and a utility truck that was parked on the shoulder. All three vehicles instantly burst into flames.

Houston TranStar cameras showed large flames at one point as emergency crews responded.

HPD said a worker who was standing outside of the utility truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition with burns. A female passenger in the Mazda was also taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the driver of the Mazda was not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. Police will run toxicology and DWI tests to determine if impairment was a factor in the deadly crash.

According to Heap, Hutson was an 18-year veteran of the agency.

She was working an extra job, providing a police presence for road improvements, Pct. 5 said.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the crash.

"I do ask Houstonians to please pray for these families, especially with the holidays coming up," Asst. Chief Adrian Rodriguez said. "This is a very tragic scene that we have and our hearts and prayers go out to the individuals that were lost and their family members who are going to have to deal with this tragic scene."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is also looking into possible criminal charges.