WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

10 million pieces of litter collected from Great Lakes shorelines over last 21 years

86% of collected trash was made from plastic, recent data found

ByBlanca Rios WLS logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 8:46PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major milestone has been reached in the fight to clean up Lake Michigan.

More than 10 million pieces of litter have been removed from all five Great Lakes' shorelines.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Chicago-based Alliance for the Great Lakes has been tracking trash collected by its Adopt-a-Beach volunteers for 21 years.

Surprisingly, it's not bikes or tires that volunteers find, the alliance said. It's mostly smaller bits of plastic trash.

Data from last year found 86% of collected trash was either fully, or partially made from plastic.

That's troublesome because single-use plastic breaks down into much smaller pieces called microplastics.

And those microplastics are making their way into our drinking water, fish and even human tissue.

"I am consistently humbled and inspired by the hard work Alliance Adopt-a-Beach volunteers do, using their precious free time to clean up the region's beaches. Plastic producers should give our volunteers a break by taking responsibility for the pollution they produce," said Joel Brammeier, Alliance for the Great Lakes President and CEO.

Follow this link to volunteer or join an Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach cleanup event.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW