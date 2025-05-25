12 people injured by falling tree during CA commencement ceremony: school

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. -- A falling tree injured a dozen people at a California commencement ceremony on Friday evening, according to a school spokesperson.

Diablo Valley College's said towards the end of the ceremony, a tree next to the football field fell, hitting the bystanders who were watching the event in Pleasant Hill.

Two people were transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions wew not immediately known.

The collehe said EMT and police officers were on site, and additional emergency services arrived within minutes to treat the injured individuals.

The college's maintenance and operations team removed the tree following the emergency response.

An investigation of the incident was underway.

"The safety of our students and visitors to our campus is our top priority. We deeply regret that this incident occurred during this milestone occasion. We congratulate all of our graduates and hope they are able to celebrate with their loved ones this evening," Diablo Valley College said in a statement.

