12-year-old pleads guilty to setting fire at SC Walmart

LANCASTER, S.C. -- A 12-year-old pleaded guilty to setting a fire inside a South Carolina Walmart.

Police say the boy has mental health issues and set the fire in the crafts and sewing section on Sunday in Lancaster.

The store was evacuated, no one was hurt.

The child was arrested that night and charged with arson.

He will be sentenced after a mental health evaluation.