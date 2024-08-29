14-year-old boy hit, killed on highway after allegedly taking family car on joyride, police chase

PEARLAND, Texas -- A 14-year-old boy is dead after leading police in Texas on a chase down Highway 288 on Wednesday night.

Pearland police said the teen stole his family's car and went for a joyride. The family reportedly knew he had the car and police tried to stop him, but the whole thing ended in tragedy.

Just before 10 p.m., the 14-year-old crashed the Kia into the barrier along SH-288 north, near the Harris-Brazoria County line, while officers were following him.

Police said the teen then ran from the car across all northbound lanes and the HOV. Officers lost sight of him, but about five minutes later, dispatch got a call that someone in the southbound lanes had been hit by a vehicle. It was the teen.

As emergency responders rushed to the scene, details about what led to the deadly crash started filtering in to investigators.

"The people that flagged me down say he stole the vehicle from mom last night. They reported it stolen," first responders were heard reporting on radio traffic.

The teen was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Police said no one else was involved in the chase or crash.