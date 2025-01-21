Michigan State Police said 1 person involved in crash got out of vehicle and was hit

Up to 15 cars involved in Michigan pileup that shut down highway in snowy, freezing conditions

I-96 was temporarily closed between Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor during intense lake-effect snow bands on Monday, January 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLS) -- Up to 15 vehicles were involved in a crash that temporarily shut down a highway in western Michigan Monday amid snowy conditions.

Low temperatures and hazy lake-effect snow mixed to create difficult conditions for drivers.

The crash closed Interstate 96 between Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor.

There were reports of injuries in the crash, but none were life threatening, officials said.

Michigan State Police said one person involved in the crash got out of their vehicle and was hit.

Video from Nathan Voytovick showed multiple crashes, near whiteout conditions and traffic at a standstill.

Several vehicles were smashed in the median, a box truck was overturned and a semi-truck was wedged in the ditch.

I-96 reopened over an hour after the crash.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, warning of dangerous road conditions and additional snow accumulations across the central, southwest and west-central areas of the state.

Storyful and WZZM contributed to this report.