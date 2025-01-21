Chicago weather: Deep freeze brings subfreezing wind chills as low as -35 on Tuesday

Drivers in need of assistance on the Illinois Tollway can call *999 to get assistance from the Zero Weather Road Patrols.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bitterly cold weather continues Tuesday with wind chills well below zero.

ABC7 Accuweather meteorologist Tracy Butler said wind chills are forecast to get between -15 to -35 Tuesday.

This year, negative temperatures returned to the Midwest almost a year to the day from last year.

Wednesday morning is also forecast to have below-zero wind chills.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

Due to the plunging temperatures O'hare airport had about 43 cancellations on Tuesday and Midway had 18, according to flychicago.com Neither airport had extensive delays.

SEE ALSO: Chicago weather: City opens warming centers as bitterly cold temperatures move in

Scattered snow showers look possible Wednesday into Thursday. This could create some slick roads Wednesday night into early Thursday.

The city of Chicago has opened warming centers for the extreme cold, but Chicago Public Library locations are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Residents can also call 311 for more information about warming centers.

Both Monday and Tuesday are non-attendance days for Chicago Public Schools students.

In such cold conditions, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less, so people should don coats, hats and gloves and minimize time outdoors, said Connor Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Warning signs of frostbite include numbness, pale or waxy skin, redness or pain.

School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends immediately getting out of the cold and into a warmer environment if this occurs. Avoid rubbing the frostbitten area or walking on frostbitten feet or toes, as this can cause more damage. Instead, put the frostbitten areas in warm - not hot - water. If this is not available, use body heat from other parts of the body to warm the area, such as by placing frostbitten hands or fingers in an armpit. Do not use heating pads or heat from a stove, as the affected areas may easily burn.

People with asthma, chronic lung disease, or other respiratory conditions or illnesses are at higher risk when temperatures drop because cold, dry air irritates the airways, said Dr. Haitham Khraishah, a preventive cardiologist at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and an assistant professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

This leads to greater inflammation and causes muscles around the airways to constrict, which can lead to wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath or a burning feeling in the chest, especially during exertion.

In the summer, it's not the heat that gets you, it's the humidity. In winter, that means it's not the cold that gets you, it's the wind.

As Chicagoans bundle up to brave the cold, many have also been experiencing public transit delays.

Amtrak said the weather is forcing some service cancellations, advising riders to follow the latest information online.

AP News contributed to this report.