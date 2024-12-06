Teen arrested and charged after 37-year-old killed during meet up for PlayStation 5 sale in Texas

HOUSTON -- The teen accused of killing a man during an online sales meet-up last week in Houston, Texas is now in custody and charged with capital murder.

Zavion Joshua Pabon, 18, is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the death of 37-year-old Tyler McGinty.

McGinty's mother, Tammy Smith, said her son was selling a PlayStation 5 online for $350. He went to a hotel off in the 3800 block of Wilcrest near Westpark Drive to meet up with a potential buyer.

During the exchange, Smith said her son was robbed and shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital and declared brain dead.

"He got his head blown off for a PlayStation 5," Smith said.

Smith said she had sold several things online before and never thought about the possibility of something similar happening.

"You don't think like that," Smith said. "Normal people don't do this. This isn't a normal person. This is a very, very bad individual."

Det. Jeff Brieden with Houston Police Department's Robbery Division said typically, in cases where someone is robbed during an online meet-up, it is typically the buyer robbing the seller because they know the buyer has cash on them.

He suggests not using cash to pay.

"Not necessarily using cash but instead to the effect of an app and agreeing to the fact that you're going to use the app before you even get there so they know you aren't carrying cash," Brieden said.

Brieden said in most cases, the items involved are PlayStations, electronics, or shoes. He said people should meet at police stations for the exchange and to trust your gut if something seems off or one party is too pushy.

Nothing can bring McGinty back, but Smith finds comfort in knowing that her son was an organ donor and his heart continues to beat.

"It just makes me happy, and it comforts me in my time of need as a mom going through grief," Smith said.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

