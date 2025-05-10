1K people expected to donate at A Pint for Kim, Illinois' largest single-day blood drive

The blood drive called A Pint for Kim in Naperville, Illinois honors Kimberly Sandford, who died after being diagnosed with a very rare cancer.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' largest single-day blood drive is underway on Saturday morning in Naperville.

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to roll up their sleeves at A Pint for Kim.

This is the blood drive's fifth year, and it is all in honor of Naperville resident Kimberly Sandford, who died in 2020 after being diagnosed with a very rare cancer.

She suffered from chemo-induced anemia from her treatment and required over 40 blood transfusions in her final months.

Before Sandford died, she asked that a blood drive be held instead of a wake, and that effort has only grown over the years.

In fact, just last year, more than 600 pints of blood were collected.

ABC7 spoke with Sandford's widower, who says it is a testament to the community's generosity.

The blood drive is taking place at Naperville North High School at 899 North Mill Street. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can also expect live music, a raffle, food trucks, a car show and so much more.

