2 arrested at protest at Loop synagogue after demonstrators register under fake names

Demonstrators were arrested after a protest by Students for Justice in Palestine and the US Palestinian Community Network outside a downtown synagogue turned violent, police said.

Pro-Palestine protesters arrested outside Loop synagogue Demonstrators were arrested after a protest by Students for Justice in Palestine and the US Palestinian Community Network outside a downtown synagogue turned violent, police said.

Pro-Palestine protesters arrested outside Loop synagogue Demonstrators were arrested after a protest by Students for Justice in Palestine and the US Palestinian Community Network outside a downtown synagogue turned violent, police said.

Pro-Palestine protesters arrested outside Loop synagogue Demonstrators were arrested after a protest by Students for Justice in Palestine and the US Palestinian Community Network outside a downtown synagogue turned violent, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two protesters were arrested and charged with misdemeanors after using fake names to register for a private event.

The event, organized by the Chicago Jewish Alliance and featuring Yoseph Haddad, a prominent Israeli Arab who is a known advocate for Israel and was injured while serving in the Israeli Defense Forces, which Arab citizens of Israel are not required to do, was the target of protest by several groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine and the US Palestinian Community Network, the president of the Chicago Loop Synagogue.

President Lee Zolden said the event required an RSVP and the over 200 attendees were vetted by the Israeli Consulate beforehand, but several people registered under false names and Zolden said he believes they released the time and location of the event to the protesters.

Zolden said about half an hour before the event was due to start about 30 people, some carrying a Students for Justice in Palestine banner, arrived at the synagogue. They were joined by other protesters including members of the US Palestinian Community Network and attorneys from the National Lawyers Guild.

As the protest went on outside, two people who had gotten into the event started yelling in the sanctuary, Zolden said. Police were called.

Chicago police said a 19-year-old man was charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, while a 20-year-old was charged with one count of criminal trespass and one count of criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.

