24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 9:53AM
2 CPD officers injured in South Side crash
Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash at 69th Street and Wentworth Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on the South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at about 12:13 a.m. as a squad car with its lights on was driving northbound on Wentworth Avenue when police said the squad car was hit by a gray sedan at 69th Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The two officers were transported to a hospital for observation and were listed in good condition, police said.

The 34-year-old man driving the gray sedan declined medical attention and has not been cited, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW