2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash at 69th Street and Wentworth Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash at 69th Street and Wentworth Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash at 69th Street and Wentworth Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash at 69th Street and Wentworth Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on the South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at about 12:13 a.m. as a squad car with its lights on was driving northbound on Wentworth Avenue when police said the squad car was hit by a gray sedan at 69th Street.

The two officers were transported to a hospital for observation and were listed in good condition, police said.

The 34-year-old man driving the gray sedan declined medical attention and has not been cited, police said. No other injuries were reported.

